Critical Analysis: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 12 0 2.55

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 130.86%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $193.90, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 4.11 $129.20 million $8.88 4.25 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.37 $1.50 billion $8.97 15.06

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Daqo New Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

