Critical Contrast: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Seagen 0 5 8 0 2.62

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 191.23%. Seagen has a consensus price target of $182.55, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Seagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Seagen -19.06% -9.88% -8.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Seagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.77 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Seagen $2.18 billion 11.59 $613.67 million ($1.85) -74.56

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Seagen beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.