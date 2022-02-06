Critical Review: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.64 million 0.53 $140,000.00 N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 21.99 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06% CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

Volatility and Risk

Mastermind has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

