Critical Review: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 10.10% 1.05% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 1 0 2.33 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Citizens Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.36 $192.10 million $3.11 11.80 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Citizens Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

