CryptEx Price Reaches $6.82 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $580,085.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00016467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.59 or 0.99978514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00025149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

