Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.0560 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.69 million and $5,211.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,987,825 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

