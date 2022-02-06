CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Up 8.7%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.47. 13,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 487,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

A number of research firms have commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

