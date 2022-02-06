CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 70.3% Lower This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 73.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $96,934.92 and $6.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00296498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

