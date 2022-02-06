Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is Jetstream Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jetstream Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cutera accounts for about 7.2% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Cutera worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $664.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.