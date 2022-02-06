cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $9,733.52 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $97.34 million and approximately $220,326.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $9,733.52 or 0.23380396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00110050 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

