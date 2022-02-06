CVB Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

