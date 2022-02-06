CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

