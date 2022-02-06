Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $3.38 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $50,253.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $136.78 or 0.00330768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010761 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,739 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.