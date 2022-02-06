Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

