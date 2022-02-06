Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,406 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

PYPL opened at $126.08 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

