Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

