Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.67.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

