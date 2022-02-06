Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 108,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 213,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

