Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Up 4,551.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK) shot up 4,551.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27). 1,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18.
Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)
Featured Articles
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.