Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

