Databroker Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $2,776.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109932 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

