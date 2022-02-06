David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QTRX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

