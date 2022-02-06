David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QTRX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
