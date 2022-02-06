Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pentair by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pentair by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pentair by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

PNR stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

