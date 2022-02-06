Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 29.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 74.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $7,419,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 58.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,145 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,350 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

