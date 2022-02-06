Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

