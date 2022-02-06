Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $308.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.89 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.