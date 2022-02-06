Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

