Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $8,095,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $186.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.