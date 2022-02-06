Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $4,393,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

