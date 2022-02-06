Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

