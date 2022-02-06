Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

