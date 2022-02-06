Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's retail segment seems to be a bright spot with impressive growth prospects, while the company also maintains a good liquidity position. However, the refining sector is not yet out of the woods in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. Delek is also involved in a proxy battle with Carl Icahn's CVR Energy that is acting as a stock overhang, while its high debt-to-capitalization of 69.4% is also a negative for the shareholders. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,877 shares of company stock worth $5,511,761 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

