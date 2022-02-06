Dent (DENT) Reaches One Day Volume of $43.31 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Dent has a market cap of $297.02 million and $43.31 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00110448 BTC.

Dent's genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent's total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

