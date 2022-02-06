Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.15. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

TSE:NA opened at C$102.99 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.43 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Insiders acquired a total of 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044 in the last three months.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

