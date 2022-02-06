Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.20. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

