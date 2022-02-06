Deutsche Bank AG Has $146,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE FF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

