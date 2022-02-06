Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 2,500 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.70 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

