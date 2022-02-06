Deutsche Bank AG Sells 67,400 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 319,113 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 494,235 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 435,851 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

BTAQ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

