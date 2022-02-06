Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ambev were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,222,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 133.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 537,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 34,984 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

