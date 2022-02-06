Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

