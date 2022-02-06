Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY remained flat at $$20.75 on Friday. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,772. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

