Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after purchasing an additional 343,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

