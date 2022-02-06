Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.18

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 55540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after buying an additional 343,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

