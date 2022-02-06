DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $420.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.70 and its 200-day moving average is $532.79.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.72.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

