Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 6,077 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $219,316.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

