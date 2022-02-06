DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.