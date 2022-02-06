Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

