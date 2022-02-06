Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $331,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Shares of FIS opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.