Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $366,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,953,000 after purchasing an additional 288,190 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $544.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

