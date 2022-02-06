Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 95,451 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,612,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $454,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 92,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.